AP Top Political News at 8:17 a.m. EDT

Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration

Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate

Republicans pick Houston to host their 2028 national convention

Broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn’t act

Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support

Trump and all 18 others charged in...

READ MORE