On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 8:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 26, 2023 8:17 am
< a min read
      

Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration
Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate
Republicans pick Houston to host their 2028 national convention
Broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn’t act
Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support
Trump and all 18 others charged in...

READ MORE

Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration

Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate

Republicans pick Houston to host their 2028 national convention

Broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn’t act

Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support

Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the deadline to surrender at jail

NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe

President Joe Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine

Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender

DeSantis reports raising more than $1 million as Republicans hope for post-debate boosts

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2023 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 2023 AI Solutions Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories