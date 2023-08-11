AP Top Political News at 1:04 a.m. EDT

Judge Chutkan to hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy case
DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting in the way
EPA weighs formal review of vinyl chloride, toxic chemical that burned in Ohio train derailment
FEC moves toward potentially regulating AI deepfakes in campaign ads
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Two years after fall of Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans languish in limbo waiting for US visas
Targeting DeSantis, Trump team warns state parties that super PACs can’t act as an arm of a campaign
Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal that would shield Sacklers
Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn arrested in 2021 after groping complaints at club, police records show
