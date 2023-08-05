On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 5, 2023 12:21 am
Trump boasts at Alabama fundraiser that he needs ‘one more indictment to close out this election’

Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge

Justice Department faces biggest test in its history with election conspiracy case against Trump

Pence seizes on Trump’s latest indictment as he looks to break through in crowded GOP field

Trump and allies boost calls for Justice Dept. takeover in new attack on democratic institutions

Pentagon warns of disruptions as Army, Marines both lack confirmed leaders for first time

Fall abortion battle propels huge early voter turnout for an Ohio special election next week

Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case. That could be a challenge

Joe Biden’s ‘Buy America’ policy on infrastructure projects leads to factory jobs in Wisconsin

GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie says ‘inhumanity’ of war is palpable during visit to Ukraine

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
