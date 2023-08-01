AP Top Political News at 7:57 a.m. EDT

Mar-a-Lago property manager is the latest in a line of Trump staffers ensnared in his legal turmoil
Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
Mar-a-Lago manager De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
As electoral disputes mount, one Texas court case takes center stage
Analysis: Buildup...
READ MORE
Mar-a-Lago property manager is the latest in a line of Trump staffers ensnared in his legal turmoil
Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
Mar-a-Lago manager De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
As electoral disputes mount, one Texas court case takes center stage
Analysis: Buildup of American forces in Persian Gulf a new signal of worsening US-Iran conflict
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation
Trump’s campaign finances are strained as legal peril mounts
US restricts visa-free travel for Hungarian passport holders because of security concerns
Trump’s early work to set rules for nominating contest notches big win in delegate-rich California
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.