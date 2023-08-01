AP Top Political News at 7:57 a.m. EDT

Mar-a-Lago property manager is the latest in a line of Trump staffers ensnared in his legal turmoil

Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’

Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama

Mar-a-Lago manager De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case

As electoral disputes mount, one Texas court case takes center stage

Analysis: Buildup...

READ MORE