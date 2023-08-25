On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 6:35 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 25, 2023 6:35 am
< a min read
      

One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender
Biden and Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Visitors to Lincoln Memorial say America has its flaws but see gains made since March on Washington
AP Election Brief | What to expect in...

READ MORE

One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot

Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender

Biden and Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

Visitors to Lincoln Memorial say America has its flaws but see gains made since March on Washington

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Mississippi’s runoff primaries

GOP support for gun restrictions slips a year after Congress passed firearms law

Pence says ‘elections are about choices’ after combative first debate performance

A Trump supporter indicted in Georgia is also charged with assaulting an FBI agent in Maryland

Dozens of Trump supporters cheer him on as former president turns himself in at Georgia jail

Republican candidates fight each other, and mostly line up behind Trump, at the first debate

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|31 Kansas Digital Government Summit
8|31 2023 SANS DevSecOps Survey
8|31 AI & ML Project Management Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories