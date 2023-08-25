AP Top Political News at 6:35 a.m. EDT

One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender
Biden and Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Visitors to Lincoln Memorial say America has its flaws but see gains made since March on Washington
AP Election Brief | What to expect in...
AP Election Brief | What to expect in Mississippi’s runoff primaries
GOP support for gun restrictions slips a year after Congress passed firearms law
Pence says ‘elections are about choices’ after combative first debate performance
A Trump supporter indicted in Georgia is also charged with assaulting an FBI agent in Maryland
Dozens of Trump supporters cheer him on as former president turns himself in at Georgia jail
Republican candidates fight each other, and mostly line up behind Trump, at the first debate
