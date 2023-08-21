On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Former President Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case

The Associated Press
August 21, 2023 4:01 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday.

The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys.

Trump was charged last week in the case alongside 18 allies. It’s the fourth criminal case against the former president who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.

