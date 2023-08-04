On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
August 4, 2023 4:25 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — John Lauro, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Lauro; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — John Lauro, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Lauro; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Lauro; former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Lauro; Pence; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Lauro; Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 Indianapolis Cybersecurity Conference
8|10 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|10 Idaho Digital Government Summit 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories