On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
August 18, 2023 4:55 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

__

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

__

        Insight by Emergent 360: As their infrastructures become increasingly complex, federal CISOs look to automation as a critical tool in navigating the onslaught of threats. In our exclusive ebook, CISOs from ICE, Labor, NGA and Pacific Northwest National Lab share strategies.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Criswell; Gov. Josh Green, D-Hawaii; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Criswell; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley; Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Raleigh Cybersecurity Conference
8|24 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|24 Lunch & Learn with Genesys
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories