AP Top Political News at 1:08 a.m. EDT

Biden gives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed a hearty handshake a year after an awkward fist bump moment

Biden finds a new friend in Vietnam as American CEOs look for alternatives to Chinese factories

Trump stops at a fraternity house on his way to Iowa-Iowa State football game, outdrawing his rivals

Republican opposition to abortion threatens global HIV/AIDS program that has saved 25 million lives

Biden, Modi and G20 allies unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe

Kamala Harris says hip-hop is ‘the ultimate American art form’ as she hosts a 50th anniversary party

Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey Graham

Gov. Kristi Noem endorses Trump as he visits South Dakota

Supreme Court is asked to reject limits on a drug used in the most common method of abortion

Prominent activist’s son convicted of storming Capitol and invading Senate floor in Jan. 6 riot

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.