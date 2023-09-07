On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
September 7, 2023 12:02 am
< a min read
      

Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as Republican senator demands end to abortion policy

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge

Biden refuses to grant some of the conditions that 9/11 defendants were seeking in plea negotiations

Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September

Pence rails against Trump’s ‘siren song of populism’ as he tries to energize his 2024 campaign

McConnell tries to reassure colleagues about his health, vows to serve out term as Senate GOP leader

Georgia judge rules that Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro can be tried together starting Oct. 23

Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president

Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine

Hillary Clinton returning to the White House for an arts event next week

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|13 2023 Survey Event | Incident Response
9|13 Join us at the Fifth Annual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories