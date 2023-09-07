AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as Republican senator demands end to abortion policy

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge

Biden refuses to grant some of the conditions that 9/11 defendants were seeking in plea negotiations

Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September

Pence rails against Trump’s ‘siren song of populism’ as he tries to energize his 2024 campaign

McConnell tries to reassure colleagues about his health, vows to serve out term as Senate GOP leader

Georgia judge rules that Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro can be tried together starting Oct. 23

Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president

Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine

Hillary Clinton returning to the White House for an arts event next week

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.