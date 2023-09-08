AP Top Political News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

Biden, Modi look to continue tightening US-India relations amid shared concerns about China

America’s retired North Korea intelligence officer offers a parting message on the nuclear threat

Trump visits South Dakota for rally that Gov. Kristi Noem’s allies hope is vice presidential tryout

Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 subpoena

Special grand jury report that aided Georgia probe leading to Trump’s indictment is set for release

Presidential centers from Hoover to Bush and Obama unite to warn of fragile state of US democracy

Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh predicts ‘concrete steps soon’ to address ethics concerns

US announces new $600 million aid package for Ukraine to boost counteroffensive

Trump hosts $100,000-per-person Bedminster fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem expected to endorse Trump

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.