AP Top Political News at 6:26 a.m. EDT

Biden highlights business deals and pays respects at John McCain memorial to wrap up Vietnam visit

McCarthy juggles government shutdown and Biden impeachment inquiry as House returns to messy fall

Pennsylvania Republicans have the candidate they want for US Senate. They just need him to run

A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor

GOP threat to impeach a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice is driven by fear of losing legislative edge

House committee chairman says Sen. Tuberville is ‘paralyzing’ the Pentagon by blocking promotions

Biden says US outreach to Vietnam is about providing global stability, not containing China

Trump stops at a fraternity house on his way to Iowa-Iowa State football game, outdrawing his rivals

Biden gives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed a hearty handshake a year after an awkward fist bump moment

Russia is turning to old ally North Korea to resupply its arsenal for the war in Ukraine

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.