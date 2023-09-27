AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Want to tune in for the second GOP presidential debate? Here’s how to watch
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Congress says its wants to avoid a shutdown. But the House and Senate are moving even further apart.
Not again. Federal workers who’ve weathered past government shutdowns brace for yet another ordeal
Biden urges striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in picket line visit unparalleled in history
Calls are mounting for Menendez to resign as Democrats grapple with ‘shocking’ bribery allegations
US suspends aid to Gabon after military takeover
Commander Biden bites another Secret Service employee at the White House
Families of those killed by fentanyl gather at DEA as US undergoes deadliest overdose crisis
