AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate

Want to tune in for the second GOP presidential debate? Here’s how to watch

Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

Congress says its wants to avoid a shutdown. But the House and Senate are moving even further apart.

Not again. Federal workers who’ve weathered past government shutdowns brace for yet another ordeal

Biden urges striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in picket line visit unparalleled in history

Calls are mounting for Menendez to resign as Democrats grapple with ‘shocking’ bribery allegations

US suspends aid to Gabon after military takeover

Commander Biden bites another Secret Service employee at the White House

Families of those killed by fentanyl gather at DEA as US undergoes deadliest overdose crisis

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.