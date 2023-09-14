AP Top Political News at 11:09 a.m. EDT

DeSantis says Trump’s chance of being elected if convicted ‘is as close to zero as you can get’

Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in the Georgia election case, a judge rules

Biden’s rules on clean cars face a crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to an appeals court

Biden brushes off House impeachment inquiry and says Republicans want to shut down the government

Biden White House strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold. Fundraise.

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won’t seek reelection in 2024, marking end to decadeslong political career

New US sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war

There’s no sign of widespread COVID-19 mandates in the US. Republicans are warning of them anyway

Tech industry leaders endorse regulating artificial intelligence at rare summit in Washington

Vivek Ramaswamy proposes mass federal layoffs as more GOP hopefuls look to slash US government

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.