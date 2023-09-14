AP Top Political News at 11:09 a.m. EDT

DeSantis says Trump’s chance of being elected if convicted ‘is as close to zero as you can get’
Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in the Georgia election case, a judge rules
Biden’s rules on clean cars face a crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to an appeals court
Biden brushes off House impeachment inquiry and says Republicans want to shut down the government
Biden White House strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold. Fundraise.
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won’t seek reelection in 2024, marking end to decadeslong political career
New US sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war
There’s no sign of widespread COVID-19 mandates in the US. Republicans are warning of them anyway
Tech industry leaders endorse regulating artificial intelligence at rare summit in Washington
Vivek Ramaswamy proposes mass federal layoffs as more GOP hopefuls look to slash US government
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.