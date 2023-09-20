On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
September 20, 2023 12:56 am
Israel’s Netanyahu to meet with Biden in New York. The location is seen as a sign of US displeasure

Inside the delicate art of maintaining America’s aging nuclear weapons

This is what it’s like to maintain the US nuclear arsenal

Virginia is the next big battleground for abortion rights and may send a signal for 2024

3 fake electors want Georgia election subversion charges against them to be moved to federal court

Biden exhorts world leaders at the UN to stand up to Russia, warns not to let Ukraine ‘be carved up’

House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28

Speaker McCarthy faces an almost impossible task trying to unite House GOP and fund the government

Democrats retain narrow control of Pennsylvania House after special election

What we know about the Marine Corps F-35 crash, backyard ejection and what went wrong

