AP Top Political News at 1:26 a.m. EDT

Zelenskyy returns to Washington to face growing dissent among Republicans to US spending for Ukraine

No Labels push in closely divided Arizona fuels Democratic anxiety about a Biden spoiler

Republican David McCormick is expected to announce he’s entering Pennsylvania’s US Senate race

Senate confirms chairman of joint chiefs as GOP senator still blocking hundreds of military nominees

Under pressure over border, Biden administration to protect hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans

House Republicans clash with Attorney General Garland, accusing him of favoring Hunter Biden

Biden warns Netanyahu about the health of Israel’s democracy and urges compromise on court overhaul

Saudi crown prince says in rare interview ‘every day we get closer’ to normalization with Israel

A 96-year-old federal judge is barred from hearing cases in a bitter fight over her mental fitness

Biden uses executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.