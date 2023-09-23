On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
September 23, 2023 12:07 am
Nikki Haley’s approach to abortion is rooted in her earliest days in South Carolina politics

3rd Republican presidential debate is set for Nov. 8 in Miami, with the strictest qualifications yet

Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption

White House preparing for government shutdown as House Republicans lack a viable endgame for funding

Gun violence is the ultimate ‘superstorm,’ President Biden says as he announces new federal effort

Judge overseeing case to remove Trump from ballot agrees to order banning threats and intimidation

A 9/11 defendant is ruled unfit for trial after a medical panel finds torture left him psychotic

Capitol rioter who attacked AP photographer and police officers is sentenced to 5 years in prison

United States and China launch economic and financial working groups with aim of easing tensions

Both parties rally supporters as voting begins in Virginia’s closely watched legislative elections

