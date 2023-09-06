AP Top Political News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

EPA delays new ozone pollution standards until after 2024 election
Democrat Amo could be 1st person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after primary win
Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder but questions linger
Kentucky Democrat Beshear links GOP challenger to reality of abortion law in reelection campaign
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial begins with a former ally who reported him to the FBI
Legal fights over voting districts could play role in control of Congress for 2024
Jury selection begins in contempt case against ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro
To mask or not to mask? Biden goes both ways after first lady tests positive for COVID-19
New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles ‘away from the spotlight’
