AP Top Political News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

EPA delays new ozone pollution standards until after 2024 election

Democrat Amo could be 1st person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after primary win

Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder but questions linger

Kentucky Democrat Beshear links GOP challenger to reality of abortion law in reelection campaign

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial begins with a former ally who reported him to the FBI

Legal fights over voting districts could play role in control of Congress for 2024

Jury selection begins in contempt case against ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro

To mask or not to mask? Biden goes both ways after first lady tests positive for COVID-19

New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles ‘away from the spotlight’

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.