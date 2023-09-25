AP Top Political News at 9:18 a.m. EDT

Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and boost capacity in 35 states

A Molotov cocktail is thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, but there’s no significant damage

RNC’s livestreaming partner for the GOP debate is a haven for disinformation and extremism

Past high-profile trials suggest stress and potential pitfalls for Georgia judge handling Trump case

Both parties want to win South Florida. Here’s one Cuban activist’s view of the political fight

The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa

Oil prices have risen. That’s making gas more expensive for US drivers and helping Russia’s war

With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government

The Supreme Court will hear a case with a lot of ‘buts’ & ‘ifs’ over the meaning of ‘and’

Menendez gains a primary opponent as calls for his resignation grow after indictment

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.