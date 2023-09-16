AP Top Political News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

Military officers begin to speak out on the harm done by Sen. Tuberville’s holds on promotions

Republican presidential hopefuls generally overlook New Hampshire in effort to blunt Trump in Iowa

Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump in federal election case after ‘inflammatory’ comments

A Jan. 6 rioter was convicted and sentenced in secret. No one will say why

Deliberations in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial head into a second day

Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared

Donald Trump isn’t backing a national abortion ban. That’s not hurting him in the GOP primary

US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists

Like his dad, retiring Mitt Romney embraced moderate conservatism. He fears the GOP has lost its way

Biden aims to beef up safeguards for government workers as GOP hopefuls vow to slash workforce

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.