AP Top Political News at 10:37 a.m. EDT

Biden touts unions, job creation during Philadelphia Labor Day appearance

The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands

Vice President Harris will face doubts and dysfunction at the Southeast Asian nations summit

In the pivotal South Carolina primary, Republican candidates search for a path against Donald Trump

Biden and Trump are keeping relatively light campaign schedules as their rivals rack up the stops

Tim Scott is the top Black Republican in the GOP presidential primary. Here’s how he discusses race

Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back.’ DeSantis rejects meeting with him

Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies

An Ohio ballot measure seeks to protect abortion access. Opponents’ messaging is on parental rights

Ohio votes on abortion rights this fall. Misinformation about the proposal is already spreading

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.