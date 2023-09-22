On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 12:24 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
September 22, 2023 12:24 am
Nevada Republicans brace for confusion as party eyes election rules that may favor Trump

Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens

Government shutdown risk spikes as House Republicans leave town in disarray amid hard-right revolt

911 call shows bizarre circumstances of F-35 ejection: ‘Not sure where the airplane is,’ pilot says

Senate confirms army, marines chiefs as senator’s objection blocks other military nominations

VP Harris, a former prosecutor, will lead new White House office of gun violence prevention

US contractor originally from Ethiopia arrested on espionage charges, Justice Department says

Vivek Ramaswamy accuses Trump of making a ‘false promise’ in not repealing Obamacare

Afghans who recently arrived in US get temporary legal status from Biden administration

Black leaders say threats to undermine US democracy appear aimed at their community

