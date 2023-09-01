AP Top Political News at 1:33 a.m. EDT

Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get some of longest sentences in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others

Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year

Hurricane, shooting test DeSantis leadership as he trades the campaign trail for crisis management

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says

US regulators might change how they classify marijuana. Here’s what that would mean

Liberal groups seek to use the Constitution’s insurrection clause to block Trump from 2024 ballots

Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks

After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he’s unsure he wants it

A look inside Donald Trump’s deposition: Defiance, deflection and the ‘hottest brand in the world’

