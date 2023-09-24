AP Top Political News at 8:56 a.m. EDT

Both parties want to win South Florida. Here’s one Cuban activist’s view of the political fight

The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa

With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government

The Supreme Court will hear a case with a lot of ‘buts’ & ‘ifs’ over the meaning of ‘and’

Menendez gains a primary opponent as calls for his resignation grow after indictment

The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

The US is set to open embassies in the Cook Islands and Niue as Biden hosts a Pacific leaders summit

Biden faces foreign policy trouble spots as he aims to highlight his experience on the global stage

Donald Trump commits to Nevada caucus as state GOP approves rules rivals see as helping his campaign

Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the annual flu shot, the White House says

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.