On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Government News

Armed man accused of impersonating officer detained at Kennedy campaign event in LA

The Associated Press
September 16, 2023 8:05 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An armed man accused of impersonating a federal officer was taken into custody outside a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles Police Department statement said police received a call Friday afternoon that a man with a loaded gun and holster and wearing a U.S. Marshals Service badge was outside a theater where the Democratic presidential candidate was scheduled to give a speech.

A campaign statement said Kennedy’s security team surrounded the man, who later was taken into custody by the LAPD. The FBI also was on the scene.

No one was injured.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

“The man claimed to be part of Kennedy’s security team,” the campaign statement said. He told the candidate’s security team “that he needed to be taken to the candidate immediately.”

The man was taken into custody on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kennedy said he was grateful for the LAPD’s swift response. His campaign said Kennedy’s requests for Secret Service protection have been rejected, and he plans to apply again this month.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|22 Power BI Intermediate
9|22 Dashboard in a Day - FreshBI Reporting...
9|22 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories