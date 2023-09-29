On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Government News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
September 29, 2023 6:58 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of golf’s Ryder Cup.

__

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Tom Temin, agency leaders and Illumio's Gary Barlet who will discuss the latest thinking in achieving mission assurance and data protection using zero trust, segmentation and monitoring strategies. Register today!

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and French Hill, R-Ark.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 Columbus Cybersecurity Conference
10|5 FOIA Automation
10|5 Alaska Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories