Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her husband has lung cancer

The Associated Press
September 22, 2023 8:45 am
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The husband of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

Reynolds said her husband, Kevin Reynolds, 65, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, and expressed optimism about his treatment.

“Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic,” the governor said in a statement. “We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together.”

Reynolds called her husband “my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage.”

Kevin Reynolds retired in 2017 after a career in soil and water conservation. He and the governor have three daughters and 11 grandchildren.

