Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months

KATE BRUMBACK
September 6, 2023 1:54 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case involving former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a trial would likely take four months.

The estimate from special prosecutor Nathan Wade came during a hearing Wednesday before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on attempts by two of those indicted to be tried separately. The hearing was broadcast live on television and on the judge’s YouTube channel, highlighting a marked difference with the other three criminal cases against Trump where cameras have not been allowed in the courtroom during proceedings.

Wade said his estimated trial length did not include jury selection, and he said the state would call more than 150 witnesses.

It was not immediately clear when McAfee would rule on the severance request.

Top Stories