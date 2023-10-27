AP Top Political News at 3:44 p.m. EDT

Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial. Daughter Ivanka also will testify
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
Christian conservatives cheer one of their own as Mike Johnson assumes Congress’ most powerful seat
Republicans hope the chaos of recent weeks will become a distant memory in next year’s elections
2024 GOP hopefuls will defend Israel, seek donors at big Republican Jewish Coalition gathering
Who’s running for president? Here’s a rundown of the 2024 candidates
Misinformation is flowing ahead of Ohio abortion vote. Some is coming from a legislative website.
George Santos pleads not guilty to new fraud charges in New York
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.