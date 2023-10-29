AP Top Political News at 6:19 p.m. EDT

The Trump era has changed the politics of local elections in Georgia, a pivotal 2024 battleground
Mission impossible? Biden says Mideast leaders must consider a two-state solution after the war ends
In Mississippi, most voters will have no choice about who represents them in the Legislature
Trump says ‘no way’ Iowa votes against him as he flubs city’s name during state campaign stop
Pence’s early exit from the presidential campaign offers a reminder of Trump’s grip on the GOP
New Hampshire’s presidential primary ballots will have 24 Republicans and 21 Democrats, but no Biden
Biden will visit a Minnesota family farm this week as top officials kick off stops in rural America
New Speaker Mike Johnson holds favor with conservatives. Can he unite the GOP where others failed?
Nikki Haley accuses Donald Trump of pursuing ‘chaos, vendettas and drama’ at Jewish Republican event
The campaign spotlight this weekend is on Nevada, where dueling elections could confuse GOP voters
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.