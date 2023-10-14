On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

October 14, 2023 12:11 am
Hunter Biden investigations lead to ethical concerns about President Joe Biden, AP-NORC poll shows

Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach

Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms

Sen. Joe Manchin considers independent 2024 run, warns party system could be nation’s ‘downfall’

Biden is talking about green energy and jobs in Pennsylvania again. Will his message break through?

US says North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of equipment and munitions to Russia for Ukraine war

Schumer says he’s leading a bipartisan group of senators to Israel to show ‘unwavering’ US support

Trump says he stands with Netanyahu after a barrage of GOP criticism for saying he ‘let us down’

Executive at Donald Trump’s company says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost bottom line

House Republicans are mired in chaos after ousting McCarthy and rejecting Scalise. What’s next?

