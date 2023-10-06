AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity

Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say

Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor, a rising political star, crosses partisan school choice divide

Who might replace McCarthy as House speaker? What are Republicans already demanding for their vote?

Trump ‘temporarily’ drops lawsuit against former lawyer-turned-witness Michael Cohen

Ron DeSantis sharpens his attacks on Donald Trump in their shared home state of Florida

Michigan judge to decide whether to drop charges against 2 accused in false elector scheme

Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants as arrivals grow

Ramaswamy says angry protesters rammed his car in Iowa; police say no evidence crash was intentional

US shoots down armed Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.