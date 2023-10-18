AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Biden will be plunging into Middle East turmoil on his visit to Israel
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead
More US ships head toward Israel and 2,000 troops are on heightened alert. A look at US assistance
Trump returns to his civil fraud trial, hears an employee and an appraiser testify against him
What we know about the deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital
Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of ‘highly concerning’ aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes
Trump is appealing a narrow gag order imposed on him in his 2020 election interference case
Ex-Michigan gubernatorial candidate sentenced to 2 months behind bars for Capitol riot role
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time
The Commerce Department updates its policies to stop China from getting advanced computer chips
