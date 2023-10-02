AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

California governor to name Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat
Donald Trump says he will be in courtroom for New York trial scrutinizing his business practices
Rep. Matt Gaetz is threatening to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy. It won’t be easy.
The justices are taking the bench Monday at the Supreme Court for the first time since June
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
Vote no on Joe: Southern Republicans look to nationalize 2023 governors’ races by invoking Biden
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. ‘Bring it on,’ McCarthy says
Attorney General Garland says in interview he’d resign if Biden asked him to take action on Trump
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
The Supreme Court’s new term starts Monday. Here’s what you need to know
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.