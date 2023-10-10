AP Top Political News at 12:42 a.m. EDT

How Trump’s MAGA movement helped a 29-year-old activist become a millionaire

Biden’s hopes for establishing Israel-Saudi relations could become a casualty of the new Mideast war

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resuming with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand

Kari Lake wants to be elected to the Senate. She also wants to keep fighting the election she lost

Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over plan’s details

Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into handling of classified documents

US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends long-shot GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki Haley

As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader

Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coup

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.