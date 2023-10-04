On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 4, 2023 12:22 am
House speaker chaos stuns lawmakers, frays relationships and roils Washington

Pence calls Trump’s attacks on Milley ‘utterly inexcusable’ at AP-Georgetown foreign policy forum

Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic House vote, as scramble begins for a Republican leader

Kevin McCarthy is out as speaker of the House. Here’s what’s next.

New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk

These 8 Republicans stood apart to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

US warns of Chinese global disinformation campaign that could undermine peace and stability

A test case of another kind for the Supreme Court: Who can sue hotels over disability access

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the leader of the House, at least for now

Trump turns his fraud trial into a campaign stop as he seeks to capitalize on his legal woes

