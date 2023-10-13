AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker as Republican holdouts refuse to back the nominee
US and Qatar agree to prevent disbursal of recently unfrozen Iranian funds as Israel-Hamas war rages
Trump’s criticism of Israel’s Netanyahu draws strong condemnation from GOP rivals
The Supreme Court avoided disaster when a hunk of marble fell in a courtyard used by justices
Pence will skip the Nevada GOP caucus and instead run in the primary, giving up chance for delegates
Sen. Menendez is accused of being an unregistered agent of Egypt’s government in updated indictment
After years of erasure, Black queer leaders rise to prominence in Congress and activism
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case
A ‘Zionist in my heart’: Biden’s devotion to Israel faces a new test
