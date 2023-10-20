AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by US military, officials tell AP
Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security, will ask Congress for billions
Rep. Jim Jordan will try again for House gavel, but Republicans won’t back the hardline Trump ally
GOP’s Jordan says he’s still running for House gavel, but plan for a temporary speaker falls flat
US military shoots down missiles and drones as it faces growing threats in volatile Middle East
Sidney Powell vowed to ‘release the Kraken’ to help Donald Trump. She may now testify against him
Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024
At Donald Trump’s civil trial, appraiser recalls Eric Trump’s ‘lofty’ views on property value
Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed
As Israel-Hamas war rages, Israelis can now travel to US for 90 days without getting a visa
