AP Top Political News at 11:05 a.m. EDT

The war between Israel and Hamas is testing the Republican Party’s isolationist shift

Biden and Democrats report raising $71 million-plus for his 2024 race from July through September

Top US envoy will return to Israel after stops in Arab nations aimed at avoiding a broader conflict

Israel-Hamas war upends China’s ambitions in the Middle East but may serve Beijing in the end

A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires

Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP

Booze, beads and art among unclaimed gifts lavished upon billionaire Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza

Hunter Biden investigations lead to ethical concerns about President Biden, an AP-NORC poll shows

The US is moving quickly to boost Israel’s military. A look at what assistance it’s providing

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.