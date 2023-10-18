On Air: All About Data
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Democrat Katrina Christiansen announces her 2nd bid for North Dakota US Senate seat

The Associated Press
October 18, 2023 12:58 pm
< a min read
      

Democrat Katrina Christiansen has launched a second bid for one of North Dakota’s U.S. Senate seats.

Christiansen is an assistant engineering professor at the University of Jamestown. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 against Republican incumbent John Hoeven, who won a third term with 56% of the vote to Christiansen’s 25% and independent candidate Rick Becker’s 18%.

“North Dakotans deserve strong, principled leadership that prioritizes their needs, and I am fully prepared to take on that responsibility,” Christiansen said in a statement. “People are tired of the chaos and lack of results coming from Washington.”

She is seeking the seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, who has not announced whether he will seek a second term, The Bismarck Tribune reported on Wednesday.

        Join us Oct. 30 for Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to discover the latest tools and techniques to manage your cloud services smartly and safely. | Register Now

Cramer was the state’s sole congressman in 2018 when he beat Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in one of the most closely watched Senate races that year.

Heitkamp’s 2012 Senate run was the last time Democrats won a statewide election in North Dakota.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|24 AWS Albany Public Sector Innovation Day
10|24 Army Scholarship Foundation Fall...
10|24 GSOF Symposium - Europe
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories