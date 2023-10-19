On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024

MICHAEL R. BLOOD
October 19, 2023 5:06 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly appointed California Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024.

Butler — who was named earlier this month by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete the remaining term of the late Dianne Feinstein — says in a statement she made the decision after considering “what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to offer and what kind of voice I want to bring forward.”

Her candidacy would have complicated an already crowded race that includes several other prominent Democrats — U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee.

        Join us Oct. 30 for Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to discover the latest tools and techniques to manage your cloud services smartly and safely. | Register Now

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|26 Principles of ESM Analysis
10|26 Arizona CIO/CTO Forum 2023
10|26 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Industrial...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories