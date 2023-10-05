On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ramaswamy says protesters slammed a car into his vehicle while he was campaigning in Iowa

THOMAS BEAUMONT
October 5, 2023 5:50 pm
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says protesters in Iowa slammed a car into his vehicle while he was campaigning in the early voting state Thursday.

“Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car & rammed it into ours,” he posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn’t be tarred by the behavior of two bad actors.”

Ramaswamy was campaigning in Grinnell, a small city in central Iowa east of Des Moines and home to Grinnell College, a small liberal arts school with an enrollment of about 1,700 in Poweshiek County.

A message left with the Grinnell police chief wasn’t immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

