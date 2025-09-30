Bills to watch as government shutdown draws nearer

Lawmakers have introduced a variety of government shutdown bills throughout September, looking to reform both federal benefits and shutdowns themselves.

As a potential government shutdown nears, many lawmakers have been pushing to change what happens when federal spending lapses — in terms of both the impacts on federal employees, as well as the functioning of a shutdown itself.

There are just hours left for Congress to reach a spending agreement before a government shutdown would take effect at midnight tonight. Both Democrats and Republicans have stayed largely entrenched in their positions on government spending, with little willingness to budge.

In the meantime, here are several bills lawmakers have introduced throughout September that would affect the operations of a government shutdown.

Preventing a government shutdown

Some Republican lawmakers are trying to prevent the possibility of government shutdowns altogether. Earlier in September, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) reintroduced a bill called the Government Shutdown Prevention Act. If enacted, the legislation would compel Congress to default to a continuing resolution if lawmakers cannot reach an agreement by any government spending deadline, now or in the future.

The longer Congress fails to agree on spending, the tighter the government’s budget would become as well. Agency appropriations would start at 94% of the previous fiscal year’s budget, and reduce by 1% for every 90 days that lawmakers cannot reach an agreement on appropriations.

Mace said her bill “offers a long-term solution to stop the waste, chaos and last-minute spending sprees accompanying shutdown threats.”

Similar legislation from Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), called the End Government Shutdowns Act, would also default to a continuing resolution in the absence of a government spending agreement. But under Barr’s bill, appropriations would start at 99% and decrease by 1% every 30 days until an agreement is reached.

A third bill attempting to avert future government shutdowns, the Eliminate Shutdowns Act, would automatically move appropriations to a 14-day continuing resolution in the absence of lawmakers reaching a spending agreement. Once those initial two weeks elapse, subsequent 14-day CRs would continue to take effect indefinitely, until Congress passes a full federal budget.

“Shutdowns are stupid, and everyone knows it,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), one of the lawmakers who introduced the bill. “Almost every other country does not face the threat of a government shutdown.”

Securing pay for federal employees

The Pay Our Troops Act from Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) would ensure military members continue receiving pay and benefits as normal in the event of a government shutdown. The pay authorities of the bill would last until Congress approves normal appropriations legislation, or until January 2027 at the latest.

“With the possibility of future shutdowns, the legislation reaffirms a simple principle: those who serve our nation in uniform should never be caught in the middle of Washington’s political stalemates,” Kiggans said in a press release.

Civilian employees working at the Defense Department and employees in the Coast Guard, as well as federal contractors working for both DoD and the Coast Guard, would also all be covered under the bill. The legislation is bipartisan, currently with 47 Republicans and 13 Democrats co-sponsoring the bill.

Other legislation, called the Pay Our Border Patrol and Customs Agents Act, would similarly secure pay and benefits for certain federal employees working for the Customs and Border Protection.

Specifically, Border Patrol agents and officers who are “excepted” and required to work throughout a government shutdown would be guaranteed their normal salaries while the shutdown is ongoing. Currently, all excepted federal employees must work without pay during a shutdown, though they are guaranteed backpay once a shutdown ends.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas), who introduced the legislation, called pay for CBP workers “vital” during any government shutdown.

“They work tirelessly to protect our communities,” she said. “We cannot let politics jeopardize their hard-earned paycheck.”

Expanding unemployment benefits

At the same time, some lawmakers are also trying to offer an extra layer of support to federal employees in the case of a government shutdown. A new bill called the Help Federal Employees During Shutdowns (“Help FEDS”) Act would ensure that “excepted” federal employees in a government shutdown would be able to apply for unemployment insurance through their state.

Furloughed employees are already eligible for unemployment insurance, but Democratic lawmakers who introduced the bill argued that excepted employees should also be able to receive the same benefit to help alleviate the financial strains that shutdowns can cause.

“The least we can do is provide them with some temporary financial support during these uncertain times,” Rep. Sarah Elfreth (D-Md.) said.

The unemployment relief, however, would only last temporarily. The bill also requires excepted federal employees to pay back the cost of the insurance once a government shutdown ends and after they receive backpay. States would also be reimbursed for any additional insurance costs they would have to pay out. Sens. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) introduced a companion bill to the Help FEDS Act in the Senate.

If you would like to contact this reporter about recent changes in the federal government, please email drew.friedman@federalnewsnetwork.com or reach out on Signal at drewfriedman.11

