Most DHS employees will continue working through shutdown

More than 90% of DHS will continue working through a shutdown, but some gaps could emerge, especially with CISA expected to furlough two-thirds of its staff.

Border Patrol agents, airport security screeners, emergency management specialists and other staff at the Department of Homeland Security will continue working if Congress doesn’t reach a funding deal Tuesday night.

The vast majority of DHS employees will continue working under its “Procedures Relating to a Lapse in Appropriations” plan. But some key gaps could emerge under an extended shutdown, particularly at DHS’s lead cyber agency.

DHS’s plan, which was updated Sept. 30, shows 249,065 employees – more than 91% of the department’s total staff – would be retained during a shutdown, while 22,862 staff would be furloughed.

At large DHS components, most employees would either be excepted or exempted. They include Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Coast Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

At FEMA, for instance, 20,975 employees out of a total 24,925 staff would be retained under a shutdown.

Many DHS component activities are deemed “necessary to protect life and property,” and therefore continue through a shutdown. Others don’t rely on annual appropriations, such as USCIS, which is mostly funded by immigration processing fees.

While most DHS frontline staff will be retained, back-office activities like planning, auditing, and other policy functions are likely to face furloughs under DHS’s plan.

DHS’s management directorate, for instance, will see significant staffing reductions. Out of the management directorate’s 3,691 onboard employees, about 1,560 would be excepted or exempted under a shutdown.

CISA to retain third of staff

Meanwhile, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will only retain about one-third of its staff during a shutdown.

DHS’s plan shows that out of 2,540 on-board staff at CISA as of May 31, 889 employees would be retained during a lapse in appropriations.

The ratio of CISA staff expected to continue working is similar to the plan published by the Biden administration last year. But since the spring, CISA has lost nearly 1,000 employees due to layoffs, deferred resignations and early retirements.

Deepak Kumar, founder and chief executive of cybersecurity firm Adaptiva, said the timing is “particularly ironic” given CISA’s “cybersecurity awareness month” starts Oct. 1.

“This year’s theme concentrates on protecting critical infrastructure, yet right as federal agencies deal with this massive change, sophisticated state actors stand ready to exploit the vast array of endpoints that make up our nation’s digital infrastructure,” Kumar noted. “Ultimately, it may be difficult to demonstrate cybersecurity awareness if our own digital security agency furloughs over half of its staff.”

CISA is also facing down the expiration of information sharing authorities under the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015. The law provides liability and privacy protections to encourage industry to share cyber threat data with the government, but it expires Sept. 30.

The DHS inspector general, in a new report, said the future of CISA’s Automated Indicator Sharing program is uncertain given the law’s imminent expiration.

“Without finalized plans for future AIS use, CISA may not have an automated process for sharing cyber threat information among its partners, including federal agencies and those responsible for the nation’s critical infrastructure,” the IG wrote.

