Furloughs hit federal employees exempt from shutdown, laid-off staff told to keep working

GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service and Public Buildings Service were “given a number to hit,” in terms of furloughs, according to an employee.

The General Services Administration is furloughing employees who are typically “exempt” from a government shutdown, because much of the agency isn’t funded through congressional appropriations.

GSA employees told Federal News Network these furloughs are happening contrary to the agency’s recent messages to staff, and run contrary to the agency’s longstanding practices during a shutdown.

Meanwhile, GSA has inadvertently sent notices to employees it laid off months ago, telling them that they are exempt and should continue working during the shutdown. A similar situation occurred in at least one other agency.

A GSA employee said the agency’s Federal Acquisition Service has furloughed staff who are funded through the Acquisition Services Fund, a revolving fund that includes revenue GSA receives for the services to provides to other agencies.

“This time around, not being appropriated doesn’t mean anything,” the employee said.

According to the employee, a GSA senior executive said FAS and the GSA’s Public Buildings Service, which oversees the government real estate portfolio, were “given a number to hit,” in terms of furloughs. The employee said about half of employees in their division have been furloughed.

“The people that are working are there to prevent systems from breaking, or being responsive if they do,” the GSA employee said.

The notice, shared with Federal News Network, told the exempt employee that “GSA has determined that your position is non-excepted.”

“You are prohibited from working in any way, including teleworking, until you hear or are notified that Congress has approved, and the president has signed a new funding bill that ends the government shutdown,” the notice states.

The notice states that “GSA does not anticipate that the furlough will exceed 30 days.”

Federal News Network has reached out to GSA for comment.

According to its latest contingency plan, about 64% of GSA employees are exempt from the current shutdown, because their work is supported by carryover funds and non-appropriated funds.

GSA’s plan, however, states the agency may have to furlough more of its employees once its carryover funds are exhausted. Those funds, however, are unlikely to be depleted anytime soon.

A second GSA employee said GSA didn’t run out of carryover funds during the last shutdown seven years ago, when it shuttered some agency operations for a record 35 days.

In recent days, GSA has explicitly told employees they should keep showing up to work during a shutdown, if their work is funded by the Acquisition Services Fund.

“Employees funded by the Acquisition Services Fund … are exempt and should expect to continue normal operating procedures,” a notice obtained by Federal News Network states.

Under a lapse in appropriations, GSA says decisions about what operations continue are governed by legal opinions issued by the attorney general and the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel.

Meanwhile, GSA has mistakenly told staff it laid off months ago that they are exempt from the government shutdown, and should continue working.

“Presumably, I’m exempt because agency records are poor,” a third GSA employee, who received a reduction-in-force notice months ago, said.

A notice from GSA’s chief human capital officer, shared with Federal News Network, told the employee that “in the event of a shutdown, GSA has determined that your position is exempt.”

“As an exempt employee, you would remain on duty and work your normal schedule. Exempt employees will continue to be paid on their regular schedule because their salaries are funded and not affected by the lapse of appropriations. If you have any questions regarding your exempt status, please contact your supervisor.”

A similar incident also happened at the State Department. A former State Department employee who got a RIF notice in July received a notice this week, giving them an update on their work status ahead of the shutdown.

“Dear employee: The functions performed by the position you encumber have been determined to be ‘non-excepted.’ Non-excepted positions may not continue should there be a lapse in appropriations,” the notice states.

“The fact that your position was determined to be non-excepted is in no way a value judgement on the work you do for the department. It is simply a necessary response to the fact that the U.S. government may shut down and that only certain functions, namely those necessary for emergencies involving ‘the safety of human life or the protection of property’ and those necessary for activities essential to national security, will be permitted to continue.”

FedScoop first reported that the State Department sent shutdown exception notices to laid-off employees.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that, “as we worked to notify employees of their status ahead of this Democrat-led shutdown, there were minor data discrepancies.”

“We immediately worked to resolve any outstanding issues,” the spokesperson said.

The State Department has faced similar mix-ups in recent months. In July, the department rescinded RIF notices to several employees who received them “in error.” The department in August also promoted several Foreign Service officers who received RIF notices.

If you would like to contact this reporter about recent changes in the federal government, please email jheckman@federalnewsnetwork.com, or reach out on Signal at jheckman.29

