OMB says ‘substantial’ federal employee layoffs have begun

Just before the shutdown, OMB told agencies to draft RIF plans for programs that wouldn’t have alternative funding sources.

This story was last updated at 6:53 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10

The Trump administration is moving ahead with mass layoffs of federal employees, something it has threatened to do since the start of the government shutdown.

Reductions in force are not typical during a government shutdown. During most shutdowns, employees are either working — with or without being paid immediately — or are furloughed, meaning they are not working during the funding lapse.

All federal employees typically receive back pay as soon as a shutdown ends, but the Office of Management and Budget has circulated a memo stating that back pay is not guaranteed for furloughed feds.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought posted on X Friday that “RIFs have begun.”

An OMB spokesperson said in a statement that “RIFs have begun and are substantial,” but did not provide any additional details.

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that “a lot” of federal employees have received layoff notices, and blamed Democrats in Congress for not compromising with Republicans on a plan to lift the shutdown.

“We’ll announce the numbers over the next couple of days. But it’ll be a lot of people, all because of the Democrats,” Trump said.

According to a recent court filing, Justice Department attorneys representing the Trump administration said agencies sent the following RIF notices:

Commerce Department: approximately 315 employees

Education Department: approximately 466 employees

Energy Department: approximately 187 employees

Department of Health and Human Services: between approximately 1,100 and 1,200 employees

Department of Housing and Urban Development: approximately 442 employees

Department of Homeland Security: approximately 176 employees

Treasury Department: approximately 1,446 employees

In addition, attorneys wrote that the Environmental Protection Agency has sent an “intent to RIF notice” to about 20-30 employees, “notifying them that they may be affected by a RIF in the future.”

“EPA has not made a final decision as to whether or when to issue RIF notices to some or all of those employees at some point going forward and is currently deliberating regarding those potential plans,” they wrote.

DOJ attorneys also wrote that other agencies are “actively considering whether to conduct additional RIFs related to the ongoing lapse in appropriations.”

A lawsuit led by AFGE is calling on a federal judge to block these RIFs.

“These RIFs violate the Antideficiency Act and the Administrative Procedure Act, including by requiring agency employees to unlawfully work during the shutdown, unlawfully laying off employees during the shutdown, and improperly using the shutdown as the basis for the layoffs,” plaintiffs wrote in the complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Agencies typically don’t carry out layoffs during a shutdown, but the Office of Personnel Management updated its guidance, exempting agency RIF procedures from the shutdown.

Furloughed employees usually aren’t permitted to use their government-provided equipment during the shutdown, but OPM says they may use those devices to check for RIF notices or “additional RIF information.”

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to proceed with widespread layoffs this summer. But RIF plans at several agencies are still under legal review by lower courts.

AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement that no president has ever decided to fire thousands of furloughed workers during a government shutdown.

“AFGE is currently challenging President Trump’s illegal, unprecedented, abuse of power and we will not stop fighting until every reduction-in-force notice is rescinded,” Kelley said.

Several agencies have confirmed that they are sending RIF notices to employees.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said RIFs will target employees at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The Trump administration is investigating former CISA Director Chris Krebs, who pushed back on vote-tampering claims in the 2020 presidential election floated by first-term Trump administration officials.

“RIFs will be occurring at CISA. During the last administration, CISA was focused on censorship, branding and electioneering. This is part of getting CISA back on mission,” the DHS spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the agency has sent RIF notices to some of its furloughed employees.

“HHS employees across multiple divisions have received reduction-in-force notices as a direct consequence of the Democrat-led government shutdown,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson from the Education Department said in a statement that its “employees will be impacted by the RIF.”

Both HHS and the Education Department have already cut thousands of jobs so far this year. HHS in April laid off 10,000 employees, and lost another 10,000 employees to the deferred resignation program and early retirements.

Between RIFs and voluntary separation offers, the Education Department has eliminated about half of its workforce under the Trump administration.

RIF notices have also gone out at the Treasury Department, according to an agency spokesperson. At least some of the RIF notices are targeting IT employees at the IRS.

“The Internal Revenue Service has determined it is necessary to abolish positions in information technology to further workforce shaping efforts,” IRS Chief Operating Officer Dottie Romo wrote in a RIF notice obtained by Federal News Network.

According to the RIF notice, impacted IRS employees will separate from the agency by Dec. 9.

Up until this point, the IRS rescinded its earlier RIF notices and scrapped plans for additional layoffs. The IRS has already lost more than 25% of its workforce through voluntary separation offers, raising alarms about its readiness for next year’s tax filing season.

The agency, which is running some of the oldest legacy IT systems in government, has lost about 2,000 IT employees so far this year. Those cuts have led IRS IT leadership to “reset and reassess” its remaining capacity.

“They are posting jobs to hire, yet executing RIFs in IT,” an IRS employee said.

Antonio Gaines, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Council 222, which represents HUD workers, said HUD did not give the union advanced notice about the RIFs.

“It’s a very involved process, and it’s required to pass congressional approval. And so for them to do this now during the furlough, I think, is very underhanded and an attempt to circumvent the regulatory requirements of the process,” Gaines said.

A HUD spokesperson said that “HUD is implementing a reduction in force to align our programs with the administration’s priorities and the appropriations available to the department.”

An unspecified number of RIF notices were also sent to employees at the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Environmental Protection Network said in a statement that “some EPA staff are being informed that EPA is initiating a RIF process, meaning they will have the prospect of being fired hanging over them.”

EPN Executive Director Michelle Roos said the layoffs “mark yet another step in the piece-by-piece dismantling of EPA that has been going on for months.”

“Civil servants aren’t bargaining chips to be used to gain political points. Every time this administration drives EPA scientists and inspectors out of the agency, the air we breathe and the water we drink become less safe,” Roos said.

An EPA spokesperson said in a statement that “it’s unfortunate that Democrats have chosen to shut down the government and brought about this outcome.”

“If they want to reopen the government, they can choose to do so at any time,” the agency spokesperson said.

Just before the shutdown, OMB told agencies to draw up plans for additional RIFs for programs that wouldn’t have alternative funding sources during a lapse in congressional appropriations, and that “are not consistent with the president’s priorities.”

Last week, President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social portraying Vought as the Grim Reaper and targeting federal employees.

Democratic lawmakers quickly condemned the mass layoffs.

Vice Chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said the Trump administration is “choosing to inflict more pain on the American people.

“Once again, when President Trump and his self-described ‘grim reaper’ decide to ignore the pleas of congressional Republicans and conduct more mass firings, they are choosing to inflict more pain on the American people,” Murray said.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), representing a district with one of the largest concentrations of federal workers, said a government shutdown does not require or enable mass firings of federal workers, in fact, it forbids it.”

“Directing these firings during a shutdown violates the law, and the laws they are violating are criminal statutes,” Beyer said.

Doreen Greenwald, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said NTEU “will challenge these RIFs.”

“These actions are un-American and undeserving of the men and women who’ve dedicated their careers to providing services Americans need and rely on,” Greenwald said.

If you would like to contact this reporter about recent changes in the federal government, please email jheckman@federalnewsnetwork.com, or reach out on Signal at jheckman.29

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.