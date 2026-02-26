CBP to divert funding to pay some employees during DHS shutdown

U.S. Customs and Border Protection plans to use funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to exempt and pay over 57,600 employees during the DHS shutdown.

Tens of thousands of federal employees at U.S. Customs and Border Protection are expected to continue receiving pay during the Department of Homeland Security’s current funding lapse, according to an email viewed by Federal News Network.

CBP, a component of DHS, plans to use discretionary funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to exempt and continue paying more than 57,600 agency employees who have been working throughout the partial shutdown this month. Details of the agency’s decision come from an email sent this week by the National Treasury Employees Union, obtained by Federal News Network.

Under the current shutdown, CBP will “exempt” and provide pay to a large portion of its workforce, including law enforcement personnel and certain civilian agency employees. Some other CBP employees, however, are still considered “excepted” and will not receive pay until after the shutdown ends.

A CBP spokesperson was not immediately able to comment on the agency’s decision to exempt and pay certain agency employees during the funding lapse.

Typically, most CBP staff are “excepted” for the purposes of a shutdown and continue to work unpaid. In its shutdown contingency plans, CBP estimates roughly 63,200 employees are in this category during a funding lapse. Considering CBP’s recent exemption decision, that leaves approximately 5,600 employees who will continue to work without pay until the shutdown ends.

All excepted and furloughed federal employees are supposed to be guaranteed back pay once congressional appropriations are restored, due to a 2019 law.

The following CBP positions are expected to continue receiving pay during the current shutdown:

Job series Position title 0110 Economists 0132 Intelligence professionals 0201 Personnel management 0391 Telecommunication specialists 0401 Agriculture specialists 0511 Auditing 0905 General attorneys 0950 Paralegal specialists 1101 International trade specialists 1102 Contracting 1301 Forensic scientists 1801 General inspection, investigation, enforcement and compliance 1801 CBP attachés 1801 Detection enforcement officers 1801 Law enforcement information system specialists 1801 Seized property specialists 1881 CBP interdiction 1889 Import specialists 1894 Customs entry and liquidating 1895 CBP officers 1896 Border Patrol enforcement 2181 Aircraft operation 2210 IT specialists 4749 Facility mechanics 5048 Animal caretakers 5823 Vehicle maintenance mechanics

The OBBBA funding that was set aside for DHS last year was not specifically marked for salaries or operations, but the Trump administration made the uncommon decision last fall to dedicate some of that funding to certain employees’ paychecks.

During last fall’s shutdown, the administration used funding from the bill to keep paying 70,000 federal law enforcement officers, including CBP law enforcement personnel, while many civilian employees continued working unpaid throughout the 43-day funding lapse.

The current DHS-only shutdown began Feb. 14 after members of Congress were unable to reach an agreement over immigration enforcement reforms prior to the appropriations deadline.

In total, roughly 90% of the more than 260,000 DHS employees are continuing to work throughout the current agency shutdown — including many who are “excepted” and working without pay. That includes employees at the Transportation Security Administration, FEMA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as well as Coast Guard civilian personnel.

Excepted DHS employees will soon receive a partial paycheck for the current pay period, covering hours worked prior to the start of the shutdown. Impacted employees will miss their first full paycheck if the shutdown continues into March.

A DHS spokesperson referred all questions on shutdown pay to the Office of Management and Budget. An OMB spokesperson said law enforcement personnel and key support staff are continuing to receive pay due to the “same logic and rationale as the previous shutdown.”

Federal News Network has compiled detailed information on who gets paid, and not paid, and who continues working or gets furloughed across most DHS components.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated Thursday evening to add comments from OMB.

