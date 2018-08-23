Listen Live Sports

Autistic Michigan boy likely will be able to keep ducks

August 23, 2018 4:09 pm
 
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 12-year-old western Michigan boy with autism likely will be able to keep his ducks, which are his emotional support animals.

Georgetown Township officials had issued a nuisance order to Mark and Jennifer Dyke after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors about their son’s ducks straying from their property. The complaints cited concerns about the ducks’ unpleasant smell and their impact on property values in the area.

The Dykes requested an ordinance variance to allow their son, Dylan, to keep the ducks. Dozens of people turned out Wednesday night for a meeting of the township’s zoning appeals board. Members seemed to come to a consensus to find a way to let the ducks remain and plan to discuss more details later.

Jennifer Dyke called it “a win for us.”

