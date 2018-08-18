Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Beach where man bit by shark closed to swimming indefinitely

August 18, 2018 1:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TRURO, Mass. (AP) — The Cape Cod beach where a New York man was bitten by a shark has been indefinitely closed to swimming after more sharks were spotted in its waters.

The town of Truro said in a brief statement Friday night that Long Nook Beach will be closed until further notice.

The beach near the tip of the Cape Cod peninsula was closed after 61-year-old William Lytton, of Scarsdale, was hospitalized Wednesday with puncture wounds to his torso and legs . A spokeswoman for Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he’s being treated said he remains in fair condition Saturday.

Authorities on Cape Cod closed other beaches Thursday and Friday following shark sightings.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s shark attack was Massachusetts’ first since 2012. The state’s last fatal shark attack was in 1936.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech