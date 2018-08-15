Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Cause of seal die-offs still unknown as more wash ashore

August 15, 2018 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACO, Maine (AP) — Rehabilitation facilities are reaching full capacity in Maine as investigators are still trying to determine what’s causing dead or stranded seals to wash ashore.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tells the Portland Press Herald 84 harbor seals were found dead or stranded on southern Maine beaches so far this month. Some have been found in New Hampshire.

That’s far above the 10-year average of 38 strandings in August. The NOAA says most of the dead and stranded seals have been pups.

Marine Mammals of Maine Executive Director Lynda Doughty says two stranded seals were taken in Tuesday, putting them at capacity.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

She says out-of-state facilities are also full, which is unusual for this time of year.

The NOAA says it may be weeks before test results show what’s causing the die-offs.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech